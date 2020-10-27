AP Grama Sachivalayam result declared, here’s how to check

AP Grama Sachivalyam result declared at ap.gov.in (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh government has declared the result for Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam. Students who appeared for the test can check their result at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam was held from September 20 to 26, and over 10 lakh candidates applied for this exam. A total of 16,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

In the village horticulture assistant category G Kalyan Chakravarthi has topped the exam by scoring 86.75 marks out of 150 while in the village sericulture assistant category, Sidde Kishore Kumar has secured top rank. He has obtained 99 marks out of 150. Kosuri V Krishna has topped the test in the village revenue officer category with 83.75 marks. For survey assistant posts, Ksheerasagare Lokesh is the top scorer with 84.25 marks.

VS/WS Examinations 2020 – Toppers in other Categories.

Congratulations to all the top rankers. pic.twitter.com/1FUR4DaXjq — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) October 27, 2020

గ్రామ, వార్డు సచివాలయాల పరీక్ష ఫలితాలను క్యాంపు కార్యాలయంలో విడుదల చేసిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌.* *పంచాయతీరాజ్‌, గ్రామీణాభివృద్ధిశాఖ మంత్రి పెద్దిరెడ్డి రామచంద్రారెడ్డి, పంచాయితీరాజ్, మున్సిపల్ శాఖ అధికారులు హాజరు.*

Toppers in Category 1 & 2A. pic.twitter.com/x6yFiAY5n9 — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) October 27, 2020

AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi tweeted about the result by saying, “GS/WS Examinations 2020 Results have been declared by Hon’ble CM Andhra Pradesh a little while ago.”

