AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exams from September 20

AP Village/Ward Secretariat exams from September 20 (Representational image)

The Andhra Pradesh government will hold the recruitment exam for the post of grama and ward volunteers from September 20 onwards and the detailed schedule will soon be released, state official Gopal Krishna Dwivedi informed through a tweet. Those who clear the recruitment exam will be eligible for a job in state’s department of gram volunteers and the village secretary.

“It is informed to all the Applicants and others concerned, that Exams. will start from 20th September 2020. Detailed schedule will be released soon,” Dwivedi wrote on twitter.

Village/Ward Secretariat Exams. 2020 in A. P. – It is informed to all the Applicants and others concerned, that Exams. will start from 20th September 2020. Detailed schedule will be released soon. — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) August 12, 2020

A total of 16,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam for which reportedly over 10 lakh candidates have applied for this exam. Holding the AP Grama Sachivalayama recruitment exam for such a large number would be a challenge especially during the pandemic. The recruitment exam will be held amid social distancing and other precautions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.