AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Over 1.2 lakh jobs vacant, check eligibility, how to apply, vacancy details

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has advertised for a total of 1,26,728 vacancies across various posts at its official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The forms are available and the last date to apply is August 10.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on September 1. The vacancies are divided into rural and urban category.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

— Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) – 7,040

— Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II – 2,880

— ANMs (Grade-III) (Only Female) – 13,540

— Animal Husbandary Assistant – 9,886

— Village Fisheries Assistant – 794

— Village Horticulture Assistant – 400

— Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944

— Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – 11,158

— Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158

— Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158

— Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158

— Ward Administrative Secretary – 3307

— Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) – 3601

— Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) – 3648

— Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary – 3786

— Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 3770

— Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) – 3786 Posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For each job, the requirement is different. The minimum requirement is class 10th and the maximum is graduation.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the jobs. The upper age limit is capped at 42 years.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘one-time profile registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill personal details, submit

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fil form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates need to apply a fee of Rs 200. For AP-natives and reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 100.

