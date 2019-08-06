Toggle Menu
AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019 exam dates changed, check here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 1 but now it will be conducted across several posts from September 1 to 8.

AP grama sachivalayam recruitment 2019: Last date to apply is August 10 (Representational image)

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has changed the exam dates for recruitment test to be conducted 1,26,728 vacancies. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 1 but now it will be conducted across several posts from September 1 to 8.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary and ex-officio Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan informed via a Twitter post of the change in schedule.

The application process is still on and will conclude on August 10.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘one-time profile registration’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill personal details, submit
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Fil form, upload documents
Step 7: Make payment

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates need to apply a fee of Rs 200. For AP-natives and reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 100.

