AP Grama Sachivalayam: Last date to apply for 14061 jobs

AP Grama Sachivalayam: Apply at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in (Representational image) AP Grama Sachivalayam: Apply at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in (Representational image)

AP Grama Sachivalayam: If you have not applied yet then this might be your last chance to submit applications for a total of 14,061 posts are on the offer through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in, vsws.ap.gov.in, wardsachivalyama.ap.gov.in before January 31 by 11:59 pm.

Those in the age group of 18-42 years (relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates) having a degree from a recognised institution are eligible to apply for the posts. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the recruitment exam. The details of the admit card and exam date are not disclosed yet.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘one time profile registration OTR’

Step 3: Fill details and verify

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee, submit form

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Fee

An application fee and an examination fee both of Rs 200 each will be payable. For those applying for non-local districts, a fee of Rs 100 per district will also be applicable.

For any query, candidates can reach out at the official number 9121296051, 9121296052, 9121296053, 9121296054, 9121296055. These numbers will be active only during working days and hours.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd