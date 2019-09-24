AP Grama Sachivalayam certificates, verification form link activate at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Grama Sachivalayam has activated the link to upload certificates and antecedent verification form. The candidates can upload the certificates through the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The antecedents verification form is available at the website- gramasvlmotr1956563.apcfss.in.

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: How to upload certificates

Step 1: Visit the website- website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Upload certificates’ and ‘Antecedent verification form’

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code

Step 4: Click on the option -‘Get details’

Step 5: Upload the certificates and verification form

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The merit list of the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examination will be released at the official website soon. The candidates can check the merit list through the website — gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the commission released the results for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examinations. G Anithamma of Anantpur has topped the category 1 exam by scoring 112.25 out of 150 marks. Ganjavarapu Lovaraju has grabbed the second position. He scored 111.5 while Venkatarami Reddy Dodda got the third rank by scoring 111.25.

Similarly, in category 2 exam, Sampathirao Dileepu bagged the first position by securing 120.5 out of 150. Medida Durgarao bagged the second rank by scoring 117.5 and Anjuri Sai Dinesh scored 116 to bag third rank.

Over 21,69,814 candidates had applied for 1.2 lakh vacancies, the exams of which were conducted from September 1 to 8.

The selected candidates will be hired for various posts including Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

