AP Grama Sachivalayam answers key 2019: How to download, raise objections

AP Grama Sachivalayam answers key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam conducted on September 1. The answer key is available at the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The answer key for both morning and afternoon sessions have been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, the links to raise objection is available at the official website.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click ‘initial keys’

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for

Step 4: An answer key will appear

If candidates wish to raise objections against the answer keys, they can follow these steps –

Step 1: Scroll down on the homepage to find ‘objections on initial keys’ under ‘candidate services’

Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Fill details, log-in

Step 4: Raise objection, upload supporting documents

Step 5: Make payment

A total of 1,26,728 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exercise. The exams will begin on September 1 and will continue till September 8.

