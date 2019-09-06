AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key for category 3 released, steps to check

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam released the answer key for the village agriculture secretary and horticulture secretary recruitment examinations. The answer key is available at the official websites, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or vsws.ap.gov.in.
AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the website- gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click ‘initial keys’
Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for
Step 4: An answer key will appear
If candidates wish to raise objections against the answer keys, they can follow these steps –
Step 1: Scroll down on the homepage to find ‘objections on initial keys’ under ‘candidate services’
Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 3: Fill details, log-in
Step 4: Raise objection, upload supporting documents
Step 5: Make payment.
A total of 1,26,728 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exercise.