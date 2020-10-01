AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020 released, here’s how to raise objections

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key is available at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020: The tentative answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exams can check and download the answer key through the official website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The answer key was initially released on September 28, but was withdrawn and now the revised version has been released. The candidates can raise objection on answer key till October 3.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download answer key link

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth, booklet and question number

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download, and take a print out.

If candidates wish to raise objections against the answer keys, they can follow these steps –

Step 1: Scroll down on the homepage to find ‘objections on initial keys’ under ‘candidate services’

Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Fill details, log-in

Step 4: Raise objection, upload supporting documents

Step 5: Make payment

The recruitment exam was held from September 20 to 26, and over 10 lakh candidates applied for this exam. A total of 16,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

