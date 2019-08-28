AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card released: Check how download

AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam released admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted from September 1 to 4 for 1.26 lakh posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Advertising

The exams will be held from September 1 to 8. While the hall ticket for exams to be conducted from September 1 to 4 has been released. The admit card for exams to be conducted from September 6 to 8 will be released on August 30 at 4 pm, as per the official notification.

AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ under ‘download exam hall ticket’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

A total of 21,69,814 candidates have applied for the job and are expected to appear for the exam. Maximum entries were for category I jobs followed by category III jobs in which 12,54,071 and 6,26,748 candidates applied respectively.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.