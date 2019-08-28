AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card released: Check how download

AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam released admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted from September 1 to 4 for 1.26 lakh posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
The exams will be held from September 1 to 8. While the hall ticket for exams to be conducted from September 1 to 4 has been released. The admit card for exams to be conducted from September 6 to 8 will be released on August 30 at 4 pm, as per the official notification.
AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ under ‘download exam hall ticket’ link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Admit card will appear, download
A total of 21,69,814 candidates have applied for the job and are expected to appear for the exam. Maximum entries were for category I jobs followed by category III jobs in which 12,54,071 and 6,26,748 candidates applied respectively.