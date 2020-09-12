AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card released, exams from September 20

AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2020: The admit card or hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh grama or ward sachivalayam recruitment exam has been released at the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam to be held from September 20 to 26 in two shifts. Those who clear the recruitment exam will be eligible for a job in the state’s department of gram volunteers and the village secretary.

A total of 16,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Over 10 lakh candidates had applied for the job exam. Since the exam is being held during a pandemic, candidates will have to follow social distancing norms including wearing masks and other precautions will be mandatory.

AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

This is the second round of recruitment by AP Sachivalayam. It had advertised for 1.6 lakh vacancies for which reportedly 21 lakh candidates had applied. While the first recruitment exam has been conducted in 2019, this is the second round of exams.

