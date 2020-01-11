AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Apply for 14061 posts, check eligibility, vacancy details

AP grama sachivalyam: Apply at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in. (Representational image) AP grama sachivalyam: Apply at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in. (Representational image)

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Grama / Ward Sahvialayam has released a notification for a total of 14061. The application process was scheduled to begin today January 11, however, the link has not been activated yet. The application process will conclude on January 31 by 11:59 pm, as per the scheduled. To apply, candidates will have to register first.

Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in, vsws.ap.gov.in, warsachivalyama.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be shortlisted based on objective-type exam. The date of the recruitment exam is yet to be announced.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a degree to be eligible for the posts.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 42 years. Age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020. The age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Vacancy details

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here’ below the one time profile registration OTR

Step 3: Fill details and verify

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 200. Candidates applying for non-local districts will have to pay Rs 100 per district. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying examination fee and district fee.

