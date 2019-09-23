AP Grama Sachivalayalm certificate verification begins: Here is list of documents needed, call letter link

AP Grama Sachivalayalm recruitment 2019: Those who have cleared the AP Grama Sachivalyam written exam result, conducted in September and have appeared in the merit list will now have to appear for the certificate verification round. A total of 21,69,814 candidates had applied for 1.2 lakh posts.

The admit card or call letter for the document verification has been released at the official website, gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in. Among those who cleared the exam, a merit list was released based on which the document verification round will be conducted from September 23 to September 25.

AP Grama Sachivalayalm recruitment 2019: Document verification

— Call letter

— Education Qualification

— Work experience certificate

— Caste certificate, if required

— Residential proof

— Passport-sized images

— Identity proof

The minimum marks to secure were 40 per cent fo candidates belonging to BC category the passing marks were 35 per cent while for SC, ST and PH category candidates the same was 30 per cent.

The document verification is the final leg of the recruitment process. The finally selected candidates will get Rs 15000 per month as an initial salary for around two years.

