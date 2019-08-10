AP Grama Sachivalaya recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 1.2 lakh jobs

AP Grama Sachivalaya recruitment 2019: Today – August 10 – is the last date to apply at for various posts advertised by the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam. A total of 1,26,728 vacancies across various posts are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 1 but now it will be conducted across several posts from September 1 to 8. Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary and ex-officio Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan informed via a Twitter post of the change in schedule.
AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘one-time profile registration’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill personal details, submit
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Fil form, upload documents
Step 7: Make payment
AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates need to apply a fee of Rs 200. For AP-natives and reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 100.