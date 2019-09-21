AP DSC TRT, TRTcumTET teacher recruitment result 2019: How to check online

AP DSC TRT, TRTcumTET teacher recruitment result 2019: The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh released the result for the teacher recruitment exams (TET, TETcumTRT) at its official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. The certificates for the qualified school education and residential school teachers along with merit list have been uploaded.

AP DSC had announced 7,675 vacancies of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools. As many as 1100 posts are for municipal schools and 909 will be appointed at the model schools. DSC will be recruiting the teachers this time instead of APPSC.

AP DSC TRT, TRTcumTET teacher recruitment result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here’ next to the certificate for certificate or School education / residential for the result

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

The exams for Trained Graduate Teachers and Principals was conducted on December 14 and 26, PETs, Music, Craft and Art and Drawing on December 17, Language Pandits on December 27 and Secondary Grade Teachers from December 18 to January 2.

