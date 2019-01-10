AP DSC SGT hall ticket released, download at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC hall ticket: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) has released the SGT hall ticket on the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in. The candidates who have applied for SGT exam 2019 can download the hall tickets and check whether the information used is correct or not.

Advertising

The AP DSC exams are scheduled to be held from January 18 and will continue till January 31, 2019. Along with the Secondary Grade Teachers or SGT recruitment exam admit card, the committee has also released the hall tickets or admit card for special schools exam scheduled from this month.

AP DSC SGT hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration details and submit it

AP DSC had earlier announced 7,675 vacancies of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools. As many as 1100 posts are for municipal schools and 909 will be appointed at the model schools. DSC will be recruiting the teachers this time instead of APPSC.