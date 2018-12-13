AP DSC TET cum TRET admit card to release soon

AP DSC recruitment: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (DSC) Teacher eligibility test and teacher recruitment test 2018 (AP DSC TET cum TRET) 2018 admit cards will soon be released on the official website —apdsc.aodsc.apcfss.in.

The admit card or AP DSC TET cum TRET hall tickets 2018 are expected to be released on December 15, 2018. In its recent notification, AP DSC has also released revised exam dates for all posts including the exam to be conducted for the posts of school assistants, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers etc.

AP DSC TET cum TRET exam dates:

School assistants (non language) – December 24, December 26, December 27

School assistant (languages) – December 28

Postgraduate teacher – December 20

Trained graduate teacher and PET – December 30 and January 1, 2019

Principals, music, craft and art and drawing – January 2, 2019

Language Pandits – January 3, 2019

AP DSC had earlier announced 7,675 vacancies of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools. As many as 1100 posts are for municipal schools and 909 will be appointed at the model schools. DSC will be recruiting the teachers this time instead of APPSC.

Over six lakh candidates have to appear for the TRT and TETcumTRT 2018 exam to fill 7,729 posts. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 6, 2018. The hall tickets or AP DSC admit cards have are also been released on the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.