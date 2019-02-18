AP DSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 602 School Assistant posts, how to apply

AP DSC recruitment 2019: Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released a notification for the Teacher Eligibility Test cum Teacher recruitment test (TET-CUM-TET). There are 602 School Assistants vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in.

The application form will be made available from February 25. The candidates can apply for the posts till March 11, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates with graduation from BTech, BBA and BE are also eligible for the entrance exam.

AP DSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: February 25

Starting date of submitting application fee: February 25

Closure of online application process: March 12

Last date for submitting application fee: March 11

Admit card available to download: May 7, 2019.

Selection process:

The mode of the conduction of the examination will be online mock tests.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website cse.ap.gov.in. The last date to receive online application is March 12, 2019.

