AP DSC PGT, TGT exam: Download hall tickets from today at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC hall ticket: Commissioner of school education will release the hall tickets of the recruitment exam for the posts of graduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), principals, language pandits, PET, Music, craft and art and drawing on its official website – apdsc.apcfss.in. The admit card for the recruitment exam will be held to fill-in the secondary grade teachers’ post. AP DSC will conduct the exam on January 10, 2019.

However, the centre selection procedure has already begun. AP DSC had given the candidates a choice to select their exam centres. The exam centres for the teacher assistant exam were filling-up soon. The provision would be available only for one day. While the examination centre date for school assistant exam was December 18.

AP DSC hall tickets: How to select exam centre

The candidates who have registered for the post of second grade teacher will be given a chance to opt for their recruitment centres. While the admit cards for the same will be released on January 10, 2019. The centre selection process has already begun. For the secondary teacher exam, the centre selection started on December 18 and will close on December 24, 2018. Centres will be allotted on first come first serve basis and are filling up fast

Step 1: Visit the official website – apsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Exam Center Availability Report’ on the extreme right. This will give you an insight on the number of centres, centres still available and the seats available in each centre.

Step 3: After narrowing down on which centre you want, go back to homepage

Step 4: On the homepage, go to the ‘Important links’ section in extreme right again

Step 5: Click on the link ‘Opt Exam District for SGT’

Step 6: Select your centre

AP DSC hall tickets: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – apsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click o the link next to ‘download of hall tickets’

Step 3: A new page will open, fill in your credentials and start downloading

Step 4: Download and take print out

Candidates will not be given entry to the examination hall without a valid hall ticket candidates need to carry the print out of their hall ticket or admit card along with them during the exam. The link for the admit card for the jobs will be activated on assigned dates.

Recently AP DSC had released the hall ticket for the posts of school assistant. The hall tickets are still available on the website. Candidates need to download the same before it is removed.

