Another chance to apply for SBI SCO posts, salary up to Rs 59,170

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) extended the last date to apply for 477 Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) posts from September 25 to September 30. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Advertising

Candidates will be called for the written exam. As per the official notification, 70 per cent weightage will be given to written exam followed by 30 per cent to the interview round.

In video| 10 banks to merge into four

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right

Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ (make sure to click on the regular link)

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Read instructions, click ok

Step 6: Register by filling in all details

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. For the candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 125.

Advertising

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of junior manager, the salary is up to Rs 42,020 while for the post of middle manager scale II and III the salary will be up to Rs 45,95- and Rs 51,490 respectively. The senior manager grade IV will be paid up to Rs 59,170.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.