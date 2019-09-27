Toggle Menu
Another chance to apply for SBI SCO posts, salary up to Rs 59,170

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Earlier the deadline was September 25 which has been extended till September 30 now. Apply at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Apply at sbi.co.in (Representational image)

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) extended the last date to apply for 477 Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) posts from September 25 to September 30. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Candidates will be called for the written exam. As per the official notification, 70 per cent weightage will be given to written exam followed by 30 per cent to the interview round.

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right
Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ (make sure to click on the regular link)
Step 4: Click on apply online
Step 5: Read instructions, click ok
Step 6: Register by filling in all details
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make payment

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. For the candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 125.

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of junior manager, the salary is up to Rs 42,020 while for the post of middle manager scale II and III the salary will be up to Rs 45,95- and Rs 51,490 respectively. The senior manager grade IV will be paid up to Rs 59,170.

