Andhra Pradesh High Court invites application for over 3000 posts for various roles

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 21 announced vacancies for 3673 posts for various roles. Interested candidates can check the notification at the official website of Andhra Pradesh High Court– hc.ap.nic.in.

The vacancies are across the district courts in the state as well as the high court. They are as follows:-

Office Subordinates (for District Courts)- 1,520

Junior Assistant- 681

Process Server- 439

Copyist (for District Courts)- 209

Typist (for District Courts)- 170

Field Assistant- 158

Office Subordinate (High Court of Andhra Pradesh, direct recruitment)- 135

Stenographers Grade 3- 114

Examiner- 112

Copyist- 20

Driver (light vehicle)- 20

Typist- 16

Assistants- 14

Examiners- 13

Assistant Section Officers- 13

Computer Operators- 11

Section Officer/Court Officer/Scrutiny Officer/Accounts Officer- 9

Record Assistant- 9

Driver- 8

Overseer- 1

Assistant Overseer- 1

For the aforementioned posts, the candidates should be above the age of 18 and below the age of 42. There will be some age relaxation for applicants belonging to reserved categories. All the applicants should know Telugu.

The candidates can check the eligibility and other criteria at the official website- hc.ap.nic.in. Then, on the homepage click on notifications, a drop down menu will appear, click on recruitments. The notifications will appear on the page click on the post you want to apply for.