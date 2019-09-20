Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam results: Check qualifying marks, toppers names here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment result has been declared by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday. Candidates who had taken the AP Grama Sachivalayam examination 2019 can check their results at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. Over 21,69,814 candidates had applied for 1.2 lakh vacancies, the exams of which were conducted from September 1 to 8.

Advertising

The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate to the selection process are 40 per cent (60 marks) for OCs, 35 per cent (52.5 marks) for BCs and 30 per cent (45 marks) for SCs, STs and PHs or as per rules.

Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi tweeted about the result declaration on Thursday. “VS/GS examinations in AP – Results declared on website,” his tweet read. He also declared the names of the top scorers.

VS/WS Exams – Toppers in Category 1 And Category 2- 2A pic.twitter.com/i110yXFHoc — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) September 19, 2019

G. Anithamma of Anantpur has topped the category 1 exam by scoring 112.25 out of 150 marks. Ganjavarapu Lovaraju has grabbed the second position. He scored 111.5 while Venkatarami Reddy Dodda got the third rank by scoring 111.25.

Similarly, in category 2 exam, Sampathirao Dileepu bagged the first position by securing 120.5 out of 150. Medida Durgarao bagged the second rank by scoring 117.5 and Anjuri Sai Dinesh scored 116 to bag third rank.

Advertising

On the basis of this recruitment exam, Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam will be hiring for various posts including Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

The successful candidates would have to upload their original certificates on a specified website. The authority will do the verification and then the appointment letters would be given on September 27.

Initially, for two years or so, the employees in the village secretariat would be paid ₹15,000 per month.