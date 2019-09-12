APSLPRB AP Police Constable merit list released: Here’s how to check

AP Police Constable merit list 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State-Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the merit list for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the merit list through the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The result was declared in January.

A notification was released last year to fill 2,723 posts for SCT PC (Civil) for both men and women, SCT PC (AR) for both men and women, SCT PC (APSP) for men in Police Department and Warders for both men and women in Prisons and Correctional Dept, and Firemen in AP Fire and Emergency Services Department.

AP Constable result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download merit list link

Step 3: A pdf file with selected names of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per reports, over 3.92 lakh candidates applied for the SI post, of which 88.16 per cent appeared for the test that was conducted from January 6 to 8, 2019.

