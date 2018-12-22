Andhra Pradesh APPSC recruitment 2018: Apply to get around one lakh monthly; 39 vacancies

APPSC recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has advertised for the post of Horticulture Officer. There are 39 vacancies, and the candidates can apply till January 3 for the posts.

Advertising

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 35,120 to 87,130.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 39

APPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

The candidates must possess a degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University or institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age as on July 1, 2018. The reserve category candidates will get relaxation as mentioned in the official notification.

Pay scale

Advertising

The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (35,120 to 87,130) per month.

APPSC recruitment 2018: Dates to remember

Commencement of online application: December 14, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 3, 2019

Last date for fee payment: January 2, 2019.

How to apply

The candidates can apply through the official website on or before January 3, 2019. The online window for the fee payment will be open for the candidates till January 2, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.