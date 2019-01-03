Andhra Pradesh APPSC Group 2 notification released for 422 posts, registrations from January 10

APPSC Group 2 Prelims: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the notification for group 2 combined civil services exam on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in. The Commission will fill 446 vacancies through the recruitment exam. The APPSC Group 2 prelims exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019. The selected candidates will be eligible for the mains exam to be held on July 18 and 19, 2019.

The application process has not begun yet. Interested candidates can start applying on the official website from January 10, 2019 onwards. The last date to apply is January 31, 2019.

APPSC Group 2 notification: post wise vacancy details –

Total: 446

Carryover vacancies –

Executive posts – 16

non-executive posts – 94

Fresh vacancies –

Executive posts – 138

non-executive posts – 198

An application fee of Rs 250 and an additional examination fee of Rs 80 will be applicable at the time of registration. The registration link will be live from January 10 onwards. Relaxation will be allowed to candidates belonging to the reserved category including ex-servicemen, SC, ST, OBC etc.

