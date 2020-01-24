Andhra Pradesh APPSC group 1 main exam revised dates released, check schedule

APPSC group 1 main exam 2019 will be held from April 7 to 19, 2020 APPSC group 1 main exam 2019 will be held from April 7 to 19, 2020

APPSC group 1 main exam 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised dates for the group 1 Main examinations, to be conducted from April 7 to 19, 2020. The entrance examination was earlier scheduled to be held from February 4 to 16, 2020.

This is the second time that the Group 1 Main examination dates are being revised. It was first scheduled to be held from December 12 and conclude by December 23, which was then postponed to be held in February. The Commission did not give a reason behind the postponement in both cases.

A total of 8351 candidates who cleared the prelims, which was held on May 26, 2019 are eligible to appear for Mains. The cut-off for the APPSC group-I prelims was 90.42 marks. The test was of 240 marks. A total of 125 posts are to be advertised through this recruitment process.

To pass the test, candidates will have to score 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs. Those who qualify the mains exam will be called for an interview after which the final selection list will be released.

