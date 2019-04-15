APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket likely today, check direct link

APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh AP PSC Panchyat recruitment will be released on Monday, 15. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- psc.ap.gov.in.

The screening test is expected to be conducted on April 24, 2019 and the main exam will be computer based and conducted on August 2, 2019. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 16,400 to Rs 49,870.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket 2019: How to downlaod

Step 1: Visit the official website- psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidate must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 42 years as on July 1, 018.

Education qualification: Must have passed the graduation degree from any university or college.

