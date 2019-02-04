Andhra Police APSLPRB Police Constable Hall Ticket released, download at slprb.ao.gov.in

APSLPRB Police Constable Hall Ticket: The Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) has released the admit cards for the physical measurement (PM), physical eligibility test and certificate verification round for the recruitment at the post of SCTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen.

Advertising

The candidates can download their admit card through the official website slprb.ao.gov.in.

Only the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the PET exam. The document, verification, PET, PM will follow by Mains written exam after which a collaborative list will be prepared based on which recruitment will be granted.

APSLPRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click ‘hall tickets’ button

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘download Hall Ticket’

Step 5: A new window will open, log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and bring the same along with documents, a government-approved id card and passport-sized photographs to the exam centre.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.