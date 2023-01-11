Andhra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Admit card releasing tomorrow

Andhra Police APSLPRB Police Constable: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) will release admit cards for the AP Police Constable preliminary written exam tomorrow, January 12 from 10 am onwards. Once released, candidates can download the e-admit card from the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in

Earlier admit card was supposed to be released on January 9 but due to the extension in the last date of online application, the hall ticket release date was also postponed. The online registration process ended on January 7. Preliminary written exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on January 22 from 10 am to 1 pm (3 hours).

Andhra Police APSLPRB Police Constable: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Choose the SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) link given on home page

Step 3: Click on the admit card tab

Step 4: Fill in your credentials and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit cardd

Students must carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination center to avoid any last minute confusion. Written exam will be of 200 marks followed by physical test and final written examination.

AP Police Constable examination is being conducted for the recruitment on 6100 vacancies for two posts. 3580 vacancies are for SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department post and rest vacancies are for SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department post.