Andhra govt scraps interviews for APPSC exams under all categories

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday dispensed interviews for state public service commission examinations under all categories including for Group-I services.

“Government after careful examination of the matter, with a view to maintaining utmost transparency and in order to ensure the complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process, hereby order to dispense with interviews for all Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission exams under all categories,” states the official notice released by the government.

However, the order will be effective for all the exams conducted after the date of issue of this notice, ie, June 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Andhra HC on Wednesday ordered that the Group-1 interview process be suspended for four weeks. The panel of judges issued the interim orders after hearing petitions challenging the digital evaluation of Group-1 Mains exam answer scripts.

Around 326 candidates were short-listed for the interview based on the marks scored by them in the main exam conducted from December 14 to 20, last year.