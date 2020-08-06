Among those who cleared UPSC, 28-yr-old who lost father in 2015: ‘He would have been proud’

Police chief S N Shrivastava with the six members of the ‘Delhi Police family’ who will join civil services this year Police chief S N Shrivastava with the six members of the ‘Delhi Police family’ who will join civil services this year

At his home hangs a photo of his father, late Inspector V K Singh, shaking hands with former Delhi Commissioner of Police B S Bassi, possibly in 2014, and on Wednesday, there was a photo of 28-year-old Gaurav with the current Delhi Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava.

“I kept thinking about that photo of my father when I left the Delhi Police headquarters on Wednesday. If my father was alive, he would have been so proud of me,” said Gaurav, who secured All India 475th Rank in the civil services exam.

Inspector Singh, who was the Additional SHO (Sadar Bazar), passed away due to kidney and heart- related ailments in March 2015. He was 46 years old and is survived by his wife, and their three sons.

On Wednesday, Shrivastava met the six members of the “Delhi Police family” who will join the civil services — Vishakha Yadav, daughter of ASI Rajkumar; Navneet Mann, daughter of Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann; ACPs Garima and Natisha Mathur; Constable Firoz Alam; and Gaurav. He congratulated them and spoke about how “their success will inspire Delhi Police wards to follow in their footsteps”. Shrivastava also asked the six about their preparation process and their struggles on the way.

This was Gaurav’s sixth and final attempt at cracking the exam. “My father hailed from village Khandawali in Meerut… he walked 3 km a day just to get to school. It was a big deal that he joined the Delhi Police force as a sub-inspector in 1991. He was very strict and dedicated to his duty… My role model,” he said.

It was through his father that Gaurav met IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Sain a few years ago, and was inspired to try the civil services exam. “It sounds filmy but my father always told me that we need to find work that serves the public… I have found it now. I was shaking when I saw my name on that list,” said Gaurav, whose elder brother is a Delhi Police constable.

Gaurav said that apart from congratulating him, the CP also asked “me how my mother felt about me securing the rank.”

Constable Firoz Alam, deployed with the PCR unit, who secured 654th rank, said that the CP “praised my perseverance and how I didn’t give up despite things not working out in my favour five times. He said this will inspire people. I am touched by his words and support.”

He said the meeting lasted 15-20 minutes.

