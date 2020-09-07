BPSC, UPSC, IBPS recruitment: Here’s how to apply

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Apply to get a maximum remuneration of over Rs 2 lakh per month. Representational image/ file

Amid job losses and retrenchment during COVID-19 pandemic, various state and central government departments have advertised fresh notifications for vacancies at different posts. The vacant posts include the Union Public Service Commission, Bihar Public Service Commission and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

List of jobs to apply this week

UPPSC recruitment 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the detailed notification inviting applications for the posts of a total of 610 vacant posts across designations. The candidates will get a maximum remuneration of over Rs 2 lakh per month. The application process is on and the last date to submit application fees is October 1, however, candidates can submit online applications till October 5.

BPSC recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for several teaching posts from the assistant professor, lecturer to head of the department in state-run engineering and polytechnic institutes. A total of 605 vacancies have been advertised. Interested candidates can apply at bpsc.gov.in till September 21.

UPSC recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC recently advertised for various vacant posts in ministries- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Department, Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare. The candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in till September 10.

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for a total of 210 vacant posts of an assistant executive engineer. Interested can apply at the official website, opsc.gov.in till September 25.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment at the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The application process will remain open till September 7.

BPSSC recruitment 2020: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of sub-inspector (SI), sergeant. The candidates can apply through the website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2,213 vacancies are on offer. The application process will conclude on September 24.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. A pre-exam training will be held from September 21 to 26. A total of 1167 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment. The preliminary exam will be scheduled to be held on October 3, 10, and 11. The result for prelims will be declared in either October or November.

