Top govt, private jobs to apply for this week

Amid lockdown, hundreds of vacancies have been advertised for various government , private departments, which includes jobs in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, National Informatics Centre (NIC). The application process for various recruitment process has been extended till June.

Meanwhile, the online application process for majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

Hiring in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has invited applications for technical and non-technical positions. The online application process will be closed on May 29. A total of 57 positions are on offer. Interested can apply at the official website cipet.gov.in.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change: The application process for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be closed on May 25. A total of 48 vacancies are on offer, and candidates can apply through the website- cpcb.nic.in. The candidates will get a salary upto Rs 1.77 lakh.

NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The application process for the National Informatics Centre (NIC) scientists and scientific or technical assistant posts has been extended, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020. The application process has extended till June 1, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- nielit.in.

BCECEB recruitment 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the posts of city manager under the Urban Local Bodies. A total of 163 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and will conclude on May 27.

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Public Relation Officer (PRO). The last date to apply for the posts has been extended to May 21. The candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.

Hiring in WhiteHat Jr: WhiteHat Jr is hiring for various vacancies from the post of teachers to other designations The ed-tech startup would be on boarding 2000 plus teachers and 400 employees every month to increase capacities and support their rapidly growing student base during lockdown.

The company is also actively looking to hire professionals from other startups who have been impacted due to the slowdown caused by the ongoing pandemic. Interested candidates can apply at whitehatjr.com.

