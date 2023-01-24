Amid layoffs, people share their experience after 2008 recession

Thousands of people have been shown the door by top US companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Google, and social media is flooded with heart-wrenching stories of those who have lost their jobs. To console those hit by layoffs, many have shared inspiring posts and handed out upskilling tips. A few have even talked about how they sailed through the severe financial crisis that hit the world in 2008 and after that.

Microsoft worker Vishal Mehta wrote on LinkedIn it is time to reflect on the 2008 recession. Mehta recalled he had to wait for a joining date from Cognizant after getting a degree in computer science. “I eventually ended up cracking CAT (entrance test for admission in top B schools) and joining the two year PGDM course at IIM Calcutta. I had in fact even taken a two month job as a call centre executive at Wipro BPO as well,” he wrote.

Mehta had a suggestion for all fresh graduates and said they should start looking at backups or alternate careers, even if they are temporary. “This experience will stay with you forever and may also define a lot of what you do 10 or 15 years later. No job in this situation is demeaning or low enough for your qualification, make the best use of whatever meager that’s available in this economic downturn. Something is better than nothing can never be truer.”

Subhojit Roy, an embedded systems expert, posted on LinkedIn that his PhD degree was not enough during the 2008 recession. Roy said he got admission to the University of Maryland, US, in 2007 but lost funding due to the impending recession. “I returned to India in 2008, broke and emotionally shattered. I was asking myself ‘how did this happen to me?’”. It took him almost 14 years to come to terms, he said. “Because it was not my fault. More importantly, it was not in my control”.

Roy also predicted that a recession is looming large and this year, it is going to be worse than 2008 with massive layoffs and pay cuts. “What you can do is be resilient and survive. Make recession a part of your life and come to terms with the fact that ups and downs are part of your life,” he wrote.

Shardul Thakur, Founder-CEO, Nutribud Foods, was also in the same boat. In a post on LinkedIn, Thakur said even graduating in management during the 2008 recession could not help him sail through. “With these ongoing times, no perfect opportunity will land in your lap, we just need to start somewhere. Take up an internship or look out for paid projects, rather than scanning at packages and reputed work profiles only,” he said.

Thakur added people should start with something small until they get better opportunities. “After all, getting paid is more important instead of waiting around for something good to happen. The job market may be tough, but with your attitude and willingness to work, you can bounce back. However, do not forget to upskill alongside your work,” he wrote.

A senior engineer at Flipkart, Meentashu Gupta, who faced sudden termination in 2010, advised people to not feel low. While sitting at home after he lost his job, Gupta said on LinkedIn, he faced “depressing questions like did I deserve to be placed here? Was I too casual for my work?”.

He did get a new job with a similar package but it took him nearly three years to put his career back on track. “Five years to start telling in my interviews that I was let go and 10 years to gain confidence to prioritise the quality of work.”

However, for those who have been laid off, he said, the worst has happened and there is only one way and that’s up.