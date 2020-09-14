SRCC virtual placement witnesses surge in hiring

SRCC virtual placement 2019-20: In the placement session which was being held in virtual mode, over 225 offers were extended to students. Representational image/ file

SRCC virtual placement 2019-20: Amid job losses and retrenchment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recently concluded campus placement at Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) witnessed a surge in students hiring. In the placement session which was being held in virtual mode, over 225 offers were extended to students, with the highest package being Rs 17 lakh per annum.

The placement witnessed a 32 per cent increase in the average package and a 25 per cent surge in median salary. The recruiters were mostly from consulting, finance and FMCG giants.

The summer interns also received a good package of around Rs 1.5 lakh per month. “A surge in the interests of recruiters hiring summer interns from the institution is observed. The FMCG giant HUL has offered the highest stipend of 1.5 lakh per month,” the placement report mentioned. This is the second phase of the placement session, the first being in February.

The college is working to develop a virtual recruitment portal for the recruitment season 2020-21 considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation. “We are optimistic about the upcoming season as well. Seeing things as they are right now, we are eyeing for increased participation in the virtual mode,” said secretary general, placement cell, SRCC.

In the February session, over 130 students secured jobs through campus placements. The institute had over 33.33 per cent increase in recruiters and most of the new recruiters were from the consulting, e-commerce and FMCG departments.

