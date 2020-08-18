Apple, Amazon are hiring; check latest jobs in the private sector

Apply now at these private companies. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Apply now at these private companies. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to a rise in unemployment across the world. In India, 122 million people have lost their jobs between March and April, according to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy. As per reports, job losses and pay cuts are expected to be much worse than the fallout of the global financial crisis of 2008. Meanwhile, siding the global recession, hiring in some private companies are still on. Check these jobs offered by some multinational, and indigenous companies.

Amazon: Candidates having good writing skills can apply for the post of a copywriter in Amazon. As per the e-commerce giant, the person will be responsible to innovate narratives on the campaign. Candidates required to possess a minimum of seven years of work experience in an ad campaign, or copywriting, or TV/radio scripting. Amazon has several other vacancies, interested candidates can check the vacancy details through the website – amazon.jobs, and the LinkedIn page of Amazon.

Apple: Apple is hiring for the post of Music Lead for its media player- iTunes. The candidates having experience of working in the entertainment industry can apply for positions in Mumbai. Candidates can apply for the job through the website- apple.com. The salary package will be decided after the completion of the selection process.

OnePlus: The smartphone manufacturer company, One Plus Technology has advertised for the post of online sales manager in Bangalore region. The candidates with work experience of 3 to 7 years can apply for the post. The pay scale will be offered to the candidates after completing the selection process and on the basis of his experience.

Cvent: The software firm is hiring for various posts for its Gurgaon office. The vacancies are available for the posts of user experience researcher, assistant team leader marketing automation, integration specialist, manager, corporate systems. The candidates required to possess minimum work experience of two to three years, and need to hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree. The candidates interested to apply can log on to the official website- cvent.com.

Godrej: Godrej Consumer Products Limited is hiring for the posts of ‘lead’ who will be responsible to manage strategy, content, editorial and creative priorities. The vacancy is available for the respective post in Mumbai. The candidates can apply via the career sections of Godrej group- godrej.com.

SOTI: The Internet of Things (IoT) management firm SOTI has announced a virtual recruitment drive for BE, BTech, MTech, MSc and MCA interns, and freshers. The recruitment drive will be conducted in August in two phases. The first phase will be a virtual roadshow, called “South India Virtual Roadshow 2020”, while the second phase will include an online test and interview process with company executives. Around 20,000 students have been invited to appear for the recruitment exam from over 150 colleges across South India.

The students of any stream with a knowledge of coding are eligible to appear irrespective of their academic qualifications, as per the company. The internship opportunities are for a period of six months. The company offers an emolument of Rs 7 lakh per annum for freshers and a stipend of Rs 25,000 for the internship program.

