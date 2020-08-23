UPSC advertises for vacancies in various govt departments; apply now

Apply at the website- upsconline.nic.in till September 10. File

Amid job losses and retrenchment during COVID-19 pandemic, various ministries have advertised fresh notifications for vacancies in different posts. The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC recently advertised for various vacant posts in ministries- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Department, Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 24 vacant posts advertised in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one vacancy for the post of Research Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, three vacancies in the Home Department, Govt of Delhi, seven vacancies for the post of General Duty, Medical Officer, Dept of Health and Family Welfare.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: The candidates with a MBBS degree can apply for the posts of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Neurology). At least three years’ teaching experience as senior resident or demonstrator is required to apply for the post.

Ministry of Home Affairs: The candidates required to possess Master’s Degree in Anthropology with a minimum three years experience of Social Research on Village and Community Studies.

Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: The candidates required to possess Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology with a minimum three years Research/ Analytical Experience in Applied Psychology or Criminology.

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi: The candidates required to possess a Degree in Homeopathy of a recognised university or statutory board or council.

Age Limit: The candidates required to possess a minimum 35 years of age to apply for the post. For the post-wise qualification, please check the notification. The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get an age relaxation of 5 years, and upto 3 years for OBC candidates.

The candidates can apply through the website- upsconline.nic.in till September 10. For details on recruitment, please visit the website.

