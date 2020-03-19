SSC postpones CHSL Tier-I 2019, Junior Engineer exams

CHSL tier-I examination is scheduled to be postponed with effect from March 20, 2020. Representational image/ file CHSL tier-I examination is scheduled to be postponed with effect from March 20, 2020. Representational image/ file

In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Staff Selection Commission has postponed the ongoing SSC CHSL exam that started on March 17. In a notice, the commission has said “in view of the emergent situation due to COVID-19 and largter public interest” they are postponing SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 from today.

SSC has meanwhile also deferred the exam date of junior engineer recruitment exam scheduled to begin from March 30. Fresh dates of all these exams will be announced soon.

SSC CHSL started on March 17 in multiple shifts and was to conclude on March 28. Till today, the candidates and experts said the difficulty level of the CHSL was of easy to moderate level. The reasoning and English sections were comparatively easy while rest two were of moderate level of difficulty. Here are the analysis and the questions.

Read | List of recruitment exams postponed due to COVID-19

Other recruitment agencies like the Bihar Public Service Commission, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Reserve Bank of India and others have also rescheduled their exams till further notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd