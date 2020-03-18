Amid coronavirus outbreak, Indian Air Force postpones Airmen group X, Y exams

India Air Force group X, Y exams 2020 is likely to be held in the last week of April. Representational Image/ file India Air Force group X, Y exams 2020 is likely to be held in the last week of April. Representational Image/ file

India Air Force group X, Y exams 2020: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has postponed the Airmen group X, Y recruitment examinations scheduled to be conducted from Thursday, March 19. As per the statement released by the Central Airmen Selection Board, the recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of April.

“In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR (01/2020) exam scheduled from 19-23 March 2020 is POSTPONED to the last week of April 2020, tentatively,” read the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) notification.

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 on Wednesday, with three people lost their lives. The global toll has crossed 7,500.

There will be three phases of the recruitment exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of two phases of the online exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test and Medical examination.

Phase I will be an online exam that will consist of:

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor): The exam will consist of an online test of 60 minutes and will comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics.

Group ‘Y’ Trades {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician}: It will consist of an online test of 45 minutes and will comprise of English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Group ‘X & Y’ Trades: The test will consist of an online test of 85 minutes and will compromise of English, Physics, Mathematics, Reasoning and General Awareness.

The candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 during the training period.

