Amazon recruitment exam for freshers on Friday, salary up to Rs 5.9 lakh; Check how to apply

Amazon recruitment: The e-commerce giant, Amazon will hold recruitment exam at the Delhi University on February 22 (Friday). The recruitment is for the post of Transaction Risk Management Services (TRMS). Hired candidates will have to work from the Hyderabad or Bangalore campus of Amazon.

Interested candidates must bring their resume and a laptop to take a test on, according to Delhi University placement cell. The reporting time for the test is 9:30 am, February 22. The placement drive will be conducted at ‘Conference Centre, Opposite-Department of Botany, Gate No.-4, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007’

Amazon recruitment: Who can apply?

Candidate must be in the final of BA honours or equivalent of a foreign language course. The recruiter also said in an official release, “candidates must be willing to work in rotational shift and relocate to Hyderabad or Bangalore”.

Amazon recruitment: Langauge

The company is hiring for two different teams one would be, first candidates knowing Arabic, Spanish, German and French and candidates with proficiency in Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese and Korean

Amazon recruitment: Job role

The Transaction Risk Investigator will be required to engage in frequent written and verbal communication with department management, risk analysts, risk engineers, other company associates and third-parties to accomplish goals. They may also be required to contact customers by phone.

Amazon recruitment: Pay Scale

Arabic, Spanish, German and French will get a package of Rs 5.16 lakh while candidates who join the team Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese and Korean language will get a package of Rs 5.97 lakh.

