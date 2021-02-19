Amazon India offers jobs to ex-service personnel, collaborates with Directorate General Resettlement

Amazon India today announced to provide jobs to ex-service personnels. The e-commerce giant has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR). Under this partnership, Amazon India will create alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country.

The company aims to hire 25,000 military veterans by 2025. This includes veterans from the Army, Air force, Navy, and their families. “The association with DGR will further enable Amazon India to mobilise the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline,” the e-commerce giant said in an official statement.

Veterans will have access to various work opportunities including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations, claims Amazon India. This collaborative is an expansion of Amazon India’s existing Military Veterans Employment programme.

Speaking about the MoU, Maj Gen MK Sagoch, Director General, DGR, said, “Our military veterans bring a wealth of experience, with huge growth potential in various industries and businesses. Amazon India has already laid the groundwork in providing job opportunities to ex-service personnel of the armed forces. With the signing of this MoU, we look forward to working towards a common goal of creating meaningful career opportunities for a wider range of ex-service personnel.”

Amazon already has several military veterans working across functions in its operations network in leadership and managerial roles. These include transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management, and security operations, amongst others. All interested candidates can reach out to Amazon India operations team at: mvep-ind@amazon.com.