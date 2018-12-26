Allahabad High Court recruitment: Registration for 3,495 vacancies closes today

Allahabad High Court recruitment: The application process for recruitment over 3,495 vacant jobs at the Allahabad High Court is closing on December 26, 2018. Candidates can apply on the official website – allahabadhighcourt.in or ahc.cbtexam.in before midnight today.

The posts were across several jobs including jobs at the post of sub-court stenographer, sub court category C clerical cadre and sub court driver, sub court group D 2018. The application link was active since December 6, 2018.

Candidates will have to appear for common offline written exams. The exams will be conducted in shifts across various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for Hindi/English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable, according to the official release.

Allahabad High Court recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: On the homepage click ‘recruitment’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: After registering, start filling the application form

Alternatively, candidates can apply at – ahc.cbtexam.in and click on the link of job they wish to apply for directly and then follow above steps.

Step 5: Make payment

Candidates can also directly pay through the direct payment link. An application fee of Rs 500. A concession on application fee will be given to reserved category candidates. The link to submit fee will be available till December 27.

Additional information regarding date, time and venue of the exam has not been disclosed yet and will be available to candidates only through e-admit cards later.

