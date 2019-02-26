Toggle Menu
Allahabad high court group C, D result 2019 declared, check how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/allahabad-high-court-group-c-d-result-2019-check-how-to-download-allahabadhighcourt-in-5600921/

Allahabad high court group C, D result 2019 declared, check how to download

Allahabad High court group C, D result 2019: Selected candidates will appear for stage II exam. For for Group C recruitment, next exam will be from March 8 to 11, 2019 and for Stenographer it will be held from March 10 to 11, 2019 and for Group 'D' it will posts it will be on March 10, 2019.

allahabad high court result, alalhabad high court, allahabadhighcourt.in, allahabad HC result, allahabad high court group C result 2019, allahabad high court stenographer result, allahabad high court group C D result 2019, india result, sakrari exam result, sarkari naukri, allahabad high court recruitment, latest notification HC jobs, latest notification UP govt jobs, employment news
Allahabad group C, D result 2019: Candidates can check at . (Representational Image)

Allahabad high court group C, D result 2019: The Allahabad High Court has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to fill 3,495 vacancies across group C and D including posts of stenographer, clerk, and driver. The result is available on the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.

The written exam was conducted on January 20 and 21, 2019. The stage-II examination (Hindi/English Computer Type Test) for Group C (clerical cadre) is scheduled to be held from March 8 to 11, 2019 and  stage-II exam for Stenographer Grade-III is scheduled to be held from March 10 to 11, 2019 and Stage-II examination (on OMR sheets) for Group ‘D’ cadre posts is scheduled to be held on March 10, 2019.

The e-admit cards for all the stage II exams will be released on February 28, 2019, and will remain available till the date of exam.

Allahabad high court group C, D result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result of Written Exam. (Stage-I) of Stenographer Gr-III Group-C Drivers Gr-IV and Group-D Cadre’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for ‘click here to view result of…’

Step 5: A PDF will open, check result

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Central Coal Fields recruitment 2019: Apply for 17 posts, salary up to Rs 31,000
2 CSIR UGC NET 2019 applications begin; Check exam date, eligibility, how to apply
3 Nearly 2 crore jobs created in 16 months to December 2018: CSO report