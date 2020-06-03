Allahabad HC stays appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh

Over 4 lakh had applied for the post (Representational image) Over 4 lakh had applied for the post (Representational image)

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state, news agency PTI reported. Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on the batch of writ petitions and a Lucknow bench of the respective court will resume the hearing in this regard on July 12.

The Uttar Pradesh government had decided to keep higher cut-off marks for the appointment of these assistant basic teachers, a decision which was upheld by the court.

However, a batch of pleas have been filed challenging the court’s order. Earlier last month, country’s apex court also sought for the state government’s response on this matter.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices UU Lalit, MM Shantanagoudar, and Vineet Saran had initially declined to interfere with the High Court’s verdict but it later modified its order and directed the state government for a detailed explanation on July 6.

The top court had stated that the matter required detailed hearing as there were many parties to the litigation and it would be better if the pleas are adjourned till open court hearings resume.

Reportedly, over 4 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam for 69,000 posts. Of these candidates, 1.4 lakh have been qualified for the next round. Result was declared in May.

— With inputs from PTI

