Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains admit card 2019 to release tomorrow, how to download

Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains admit card 2019: The Allahabad High Court has announced to release the admit card for the UP Higher Judicial Services (HJS) recruitment 2018 exam tomorrow on April 20, 2019 (Saturday). The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 26 to 28, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.

Advertising

A total of 59 vacancies are to be filled through this exam. Those who qualify will be shortlisted for the interview round. Candidates who have cleared the written exam conducted in 2018 are eligible to appear for the exam.

Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card UPHJS mains’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Advertising

Candidates need to download admit card and take a print out as no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the same. Examinees will also have to carry an identity proof along with them for security purposes.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.