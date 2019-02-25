Allahabad HC recruitment results declared, check merit list

Allahabad HC recruitment results 2018: The Allahabad High Court has declared the results of recruitment examinations that was conducted on January 21. The recruitment examination was conducted for the 3,495 vacancies of sub-court stenographer, sub court category C clerical cadre and sub court driver, sub court group D.

The results are available at the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or ahc.cbtexam.in.

Allahabad HC recruitment results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’link

Step 3: In the new window, click on ‘download pdf’ link

Step 4: Merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examinations were conducted in shifts across various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for Hindi/English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable, according to the official release.

Additional information regarding date, time and venue of the exam has not been disclosed yet and will be available to candidates only through e-admit cards later.

