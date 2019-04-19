Allahabad HC recruitment 2019: Hiring for Judgment Translator posts, apply now

Allahabad HC recruitment 2019: Allahabad High Court has advertised for the vacancies of Judgment Translator. The online application process for five vacant posts has started from Friday, April 19. The candidates can apply online through the official website- allahabadhighcourt.in.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 25,000 to 40,000.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 5

Name of the post: Judgment Translator

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to hold three year’s Bachelor’s degree from an university approved by UGC.

Age Limit:

The candidates should be in the age group of 18 to 40 years of age.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 25,000 to 40,000 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of recruitment examinations.

Application fee:

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2019: Application fees

General and OBC category: The candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 500

SC/ ST category: The candidates required to pay an application fees of Rs 400 to apply for the posts.

The candidates belong to other reserved categories will be exempted from paying application fees.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in or before April 25, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: April 19

Last date to apply online: April 25.

