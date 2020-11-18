AISSEE 2021: Sainik School admission application submission date extended, check schedule

AISSEE 2021: Apply now till December 3. File

AISSEE 2021: The online application submission dates for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been extended. The last date for application submission was earlier scheduled on November 19, but it has now been extended till December 3.

The candidates can apply through the website- aissee.nta.nic.in. “With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardships caused to them, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms in respect of the exam upto December 3,” the official notification mentioned.

The entrance exam will be held on January 10, 2021. It will be a pen and paper-based exam consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). To apply for admission to class 6, the student should be between 1- and 12 years of age as on March 31. For class 9, a student should be between 13 and 15 years old. Age will be calculated as on March 31. Admissions for girls are open for class 6 in Sainik schools.

To appear for the exam, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 550. For reserved category candidates, it is Rs 400.

