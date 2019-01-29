Airport Authority of India Junior Assistant results released, check at aai.aero

AAI Junior Assistant results: Airport Authority of India has declared the results of Junior Assistant examinations. A total of 648 candidates were qualified in the computer based online written examinations.

The list of the selected candidates are available at the official website, aai.aero. The written examination was conducted at Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal and Mumbai on December 17, 2018.

“The 648 candidates bearing Roll Numbers (Annexure-l) who qualified computer based on-line written examination at Ahmedabad/ Aurangabad/ Bhopal and Mumbai held on 17/12/2018 ( Monday ) for the post of Junior Assistant ( Fire Service ) in AAI- Western Region against Advertisement No. DR-04/06l20t8lWR, have been shortlisted provisionally for further selection process i.e. Certificate Verification, Medical Fitness / Physical Measurement Test, Driving Test and Physical Endurance Test,” read the official release.

AAI Junior Assistant results 2018-19: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aai.aero

Step 2: Click on ‘AAI Junior Assistant results’ link

Step 3: A pdf with names and roll numbers of the selected candidates will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who have been selected will appear for the Medical fitness/ Physical measurement test. The call letter for the examination will be sent to the respective e-mail ids of the candidates. “The call letter for further selection process for the above mentioned post will be sent to the candidates at their registered e-mail lDs and notice to this effect will be displayed on AAI website shortly,” mentioned the release.

