Airmen X, Y admit card released: How to download

Indian Air Force air men X, Y admit card released at airmenselection.cdac.in (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

Airmen X, Y admit card: The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) released the admit card for the airmen recruitment exam at its official website, airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket from their respective logins on the official web portal airmenselection.cdac.in or from their registered email id. The admit card will be sent to candidates at the id they registered while filling the form. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on November 4.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a coloured print out of the admit card and self-declaration form along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam Centre as per the scheduled date and time. Special instructions will be written on the admit card. Those who have yet to download the admit card can follow these steps –

Airmen X, Y admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates appearing for the test will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines. After clearing the phase I exam, candidates will have to appear for phase II and then medical test. Finally selected candidates will have to undergo training.

